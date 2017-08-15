The North Dakota Department of Health reported the child was hospitalized after contracting a swine influenza variant virus called A H3N2v, according to a news release. Influenza viruses typically found in pigs are called variant influenza when found in people.

The child has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to the Health Department. A second person, not from North Dakota, also contracted the virus after visiting the fair.

Swine flu viruses don't typically infect humans, so variant cases are rare. Most cases occur during the summer months, according to the Health Department, and are contracted by people who raise pigs or who come into contact with infected pigs at agricultural events, including fairs.

Symptoms of variant influenza are similar to the seasonal flu, and include fever, cough, sore throat and headache. Health officials recommend people seeing a doctor for respiratory illness should let their doctor know if they've been in contact with pigs. Also, contact the Health Department if they suspect variant influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 418 cases nationwide of variant influenza since 2005.

The Health Department said, so far this year, 14 cases of H3N2v and one instance of H1N2v have been identified in Ohio, also associated with fair exposures. Elderly people, small children, pregnant women and people with immune conditions should avoid pigs and swine viewing areas, especially if they are enclosed.

"Just as humans can become infected with pig flu viruses, pigs can become infected with human influenza viruses. These recommendations help protect both people and pigs from the flu," Baber said.

North Dakota State Veterinarian Susan Keller said her office has not received confirmation of this virus in any swine in North Dakota at this time.

"We've had no indication that we've had any ... outbreak of any influenza of swine that would be notable enough that an owner would have taken pigs to their veterinarian, or the veterinarian would have sent samples in for testing," she said.