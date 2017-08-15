At 10:23 a.m., lead singer Stuart Murdoch tweeted: "S—, we left Richard in North Dakota. Anyone want to be a hero and get him to St Paul, Minnesota, somehow. The gig hangs in the balance."

That is as in Richard Colburn, their drummer since 1996. And he was left at North Dakota rest area between Fargo and Bismarck.

The plea sent fans to social media, some to try to help and others to make jokes.

"I left my heart in San Francisco, and my drummer in North Dakota" wrote Twitter user Jamie Campbell‏.

On Facebook, Erik Mathison lamented "Charge the tour manager! Rule #1 of tour manager's job: don't leave anyone behind." Also on Facebook, Transmission DJ Jake Rudh summed up his feelings with a photo of Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson in the film "Fargo" with the caption: "For Pete's sake."

By the time Ellen Shafer, a publicist in Fargo, had actually found a volunteer to drive Colburn from Fargo, Murdoch had tweeted again with the update "we're getting him in a car to Bismarck, a flight to Minneapolis. We should be ok for tonight."

Belle and Sebastian's publicist said Murdoch wasn't available for an interview as "they're dealing with the situation and there won't be much downtime" before Tuesday night's performance.

When asked how this happened, she responded: "They left him at a rest area in North Dakota, but I'm not sure the exact details. Trying to find out but I think the managers are trying to deal with it as we speak!"