NorthWestern Energy sweeps Con Ed in wind energy battle

NorthWestern Energy attorney Al Brogan told members of state government's Public Utilities Commission his company could complete the work within two weeks.

Con Ed lawyer William Taylor asked whether the commission wanted a firm deadline and whether his client would be allowed to challenge NorthWestern's number.

Commissioner Chris Nelson took the word of NorthWestern.

"If it stretches beyond two weeks, discussions will be had," Nelson said.

NorthWestern needs additional electricity in 2019 to meet more demand. The 20-year contract with Con Ed would begin this year.

The three commissioners approved a series of complex decisions in the matter Tuesday.

They set June 23, 2016, as the date when Con Ed's project became officially established, known as a legally enforceable obligation. Con Ed wanted April 4, 2016.

Consequently NorthWestern will run its new calculation from June 23, 2016.

The commission also decided NorthWestern can use the same model the company uses for its planning. Con Ed also would be responsible for costs of connecting to NorthWestern's grid.