The action was taken just two weeks into the Donald Trump administration.

"It does put a pall over the administration, I'm very disappointed," said Drew Fitzpatrick, director and founder of Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation. He has also been an animal-abuse investigator for about 15 years.

"It's very odd that they've done that — obviously it speaks of special interest groups wanting to hide something. This is a matter of public record. I don't think it would cost anything to have the public able to look at these reports."

The inspection reports, which have been available online for years, can now only be accessed via Freedom of Information Act data requests, which can take months to fulfill.

Fitzgerald doesn't personally investigate large-scale breeding facilities, he said, but it will make investigations much more difficult for those that do. "To hide that information could eventually make investigating those large-scale production places problematic," he said.

It also makes it much more difficult for the media to do its job. Past news stories on local puppy breeding facilities published in newspapers, for example, have relied heavily on easily-accessible inspection reports on the USDA website.

And it's not just abused animals that are in danger—it's abused children and seniors, too, Fitzgerald said. It's not unusual for animal-abusers to harm people in their care as well. As mandated reporters, Fitzpatrick said it's not unusual for animal abuse investigators to uncover cases of child abuse in the course of their duties. In one case he found starving children who were removed from the home the next day, after a visit by child protective services confirmed his initial report, Fitzpatrick said.

In general, more people are concerned about animals being treated well, he said.

"Things have changed in the last 10 or 15 years — the planet in general has gotten a lot more animal-friendly. Corporations are realizing almost everybody has a pet in the house." He recently gave a public presentation to about 80 children, and only two didn't have a pet at home. "Our nation is much more concerned about the welfare of animals," he said.

The USDA inspection reports reveal who the worst institutional offenders are, and provide details on any violations of the Animal Welfare Act, along with data such as how many animals are in their care.

Last year, for example, the USDA revoked the licenses of nine especially troubling puppy breeding facilities, most of which The Humane Society of the United States had identified repeatedly in its annual Horrible Hundred reports on puppy mills.

They include Jinson Kennels in Missouri (owned by Wilma Jinson), which was repeatedly found with dead dogs or puppies on its property; Rabbit Ridge Kennel in Missouri (owned by Donald Schrage), which failed to get proper care for more than 90 dogs and puppies over a period of many years; and the facility of Dwayne Hurliman in Oklahoma, one of the largest puppy mills in the country, which once had more than 1,000 dogs.

"Without the availability of public inspection records, The HSUS would have had great difficulty obtaining the information we needed to press the agency on these cases," the Humane Society said on its website.

"Thanks to The HSUS's efforts, and the work of thousands of grassroots advocates, seven states bar the sale of puppies from mills with a history of gross violations of the Act. The USDA's decision to wipe its website clean of inspection reports leaves regulated dog sellers in those states with no practical way to comply with those laws, and state and local law enforcement with almost no ability to enforce them. Without ready access to information, it will be nearly impossible for consumers, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and pet stores to know which breeders had violations."

So why did the USDA scrub the reports from its website?

A spokesperson for USDA did not return a phone call requesting comment, but the USDA released a statement Tuesday, Feb. 7:

"The review of APHIS' website has been ongoing, and the agency is striving to balance the need for transparency with rules protecting individual privacy.

In 2016, well before the change of Administration, APHIS decided to make adjustments to the posting of regulatory records. In addition, APHIS is currently involved in litigation concerning, among other issues, information posted on the agency's website. While the agency is vigorously defending against this litigation, in an abundance of caution, the agency is taking additional measures to protect individual privacy. These decisions are not final. Adjustments may be made regarding information appropriate for release and posting."

Speaking of Research, an international organization that supports the use of animals in scientific labs, criticized the USDA in a blog post, saying it has "considerable concerns about the wealth of information that has been removed from the USDA website in the last week ... When information is hidden ... the public wonders what is being hidden and why, and researchers must devote even more resources to combatting the public perception that they are not transparent." The group has uploaded some of USDA's past reports on its website.

The Humane Society of the United States is going to court to force the agency to restore the tens of thousands of documents on animal welfare that has been scrubbed from the USDA site.

It's no accident that the inspection reports disappeared with the new administration, according to a blog posted by Humane Society of the United States CEO Wayne Pacelle. He writes:

"Brian Klippenstein, the director of Protect the Harvest — an explicitly anti-animal welfare group formed specifically to fight The Humane Society of the United States — is leading the transition team at the USDA.

"Shielding animal abuse records from public view is a long-held ambition of that organization which defends puppy mills, roadside zoos, horse sorers, animal fighters, and others with something to hide when it comes to animal cruelty and suffering.

"This withholding of information that the American public has a right to see appears to be an inside job at the USDA — with the head of the Trump transition team probably directing the show. You'd think that USDA would want the work of its field personnel to be examined and used by the public. But this action suggests a deliberate effort to bury its work and impede efforts to ensure the wellbeing of animals in numerous sectors. The Humane Society will continue to pursue this matter until public access is fully restored."

The mission statement on Protect the Harvest's website says: "Extreme special interests in America have evolved into a wealthy and successful attack industry determined to control our farmers, eliminate hunting, outlaw animal exhibitions (like rodeos and circuses), and restrict animal ownership.

The result is an America that is less free and less prosperous, with reduced access to affordable food. Protect The Harvest was created to defend and preserve the freedoms of American consumers, farmers, ranchers, outdoor enthusiasts, and animal owners."

On Twitter, the group tweeted: "Bad news for animal rights extremist groups, the USDA removed their target list."