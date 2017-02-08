Prince, George Michael to get Grammy tributes

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said "Purple Rain" singer Prince, and British star Michael, who both died suddenly in 2016, were "pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma."

"The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage," Portnow added in a statement.

The Recording Academy said it was not announcing details of the tributes and who will participate.

Prince, a seven-times Grammy winner, was found dead at his Minneapolis studio complex in April. An autopsy revealed the 57 year-old died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

Michael, 53, known for songs like "Last Christmas" and "Freedom," was found dead at his British home on Christmas Day. The double Grammy winner's manager said the singer died of heart failure, but the official cause is still being investigated.

David Bowie, who died in January 2016, was honored at last year's Grammys in a tribute performed by Lady Gaga.

Bowie's final release, "Blackstar," is competing for four Grammys at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday, including best alternative album.