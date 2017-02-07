U.S. Senate moves Jeff Sessions forward in confirmation as attorney general
WASHINGTON — In a procedural vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, the U.S. Senate cleared the way for confirming President Donald Trump's nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next attorney general.
By a vote of 52-47, the Republican-controlled Senate agreed to limit debate on Sessions. A final vote on confirming him to head the Justice Department, the nation's top law enforcement job, is likely sometime this week.
Sessions, as is the custom for senators voting on their own nominations, cast a vote of "present."
