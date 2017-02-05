Fargo native Jared Yeater and his co-workers are behind the "wow" factor of some of the most talked-about Super Bowl commercials in recent memory.

Yeater, 37, is managing director at The Mill, a firm with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago that does special effects for TV ads and many other visual mediums.

Performing, in a sense, on the Super Bowl stage has been a thrill for the 1997 Fargo South High School graduate.

"You've got the biggest audience in the world," said Yeater in a recent interview by phone from his home in Chicago.

Mac Schneider, a close friend and Fargo South classmate, is in awe of Yeater's talents.

"It's cool to say that someone you grew up with, his work has been seen by hundreds of millions of people over the years," Schneider said.

Schneider, along with other friends and family, gets a sneak preview from Yeater every year of the Super Bowl spots he's worked on.

This year, Yeater had a big hand in a commercial for LIFEWTR called 'Inspiration Drops,' which depicts multi-colored rain becoming vibrant art as it coats the surfaces.

The visual effects and post-production of a 2017 Super Bowl commercial for Avocados from Mexico were also done by The Mill.

Yeater's Super Bowl story had a somewhat inauspicious start. After leaving Fargo, he studied mechanical engineering and later creative writing at the University of Minnesota, where he became interested in entertainment and television.

A movie buff all his life, he learned that some of the most famous movie directors also did commercials, and so began his fascination with TV ads.

After jobs at several production companies, he landed at Click 3X, where he helped create the "talking baby" in the memorable E-trade ads.

Yeater brought that account with him when he moved to The Mill, one of the top firms in TV commercials, visual effects and animation.

"It touches about 30 percent of the commercials in the Super Bowl," Yeater said.

For sentimental reasons, one of Yeater's favorites ads aired in 2013, the last of the E-Trade baby Super Bowl spots. He was also involved in the 2015 Super Bowl ad for Snickers seemingly featuring vintage "Brady Bunch" footage.

Yeater said planning a Super Bowl ad usually starts in the summer. Ad agencies come up with concepts and put them in front of their clients. They may test 10 to 15 concepts, some with focus groups.

After some fine tuning, video shooting for the spot goes from November through early December, with post-production work taking place through mid-January.

Yeater puts the visual effects into three categories.

"Photo real" are those where the impossible becomes possible through computer-generated animation. A casual viewer wouldn't be able to distinguish how the miracle was accomplished.

"Design-driven" effects are more like a Pixar movie, where perhaps no video is shot.

The third category is a combination of the two, where video is shot but it's not meant to look real.

"It's more whimsical," Yeater said.

For a commercial with heavy visual effects, Yeater and colleagues spend "every single moment" on it to the day the commercial is shipped in advance of the big game.

Up until about five years ago, the deadline for submission of Super Bowl ads was precisely two weeks before the game and everyone kept their ads secret.

But with social media and YouTube, companies realized it was more valuable to release a commercial beforehand.

"It's worth it to advertise in the game, but really worth it when you get another month's worth of free publicity," Yeater said.

After seven years at The Mill, Yeater will soon leave for a consulting firm, where instead of working on commercials, he'll help companies decide how to spend their money on ads.

He said he'll miss being in the trenches with artists, but looks forward to learning something new.

Nevertheless, his friends will forever be impressed by Yeater's annual Super Bowl splashes.

"Everybody watches the commercials," Schneider said. "For me, it's a lot more fun that one of my good friends is a person behind the scenes, making that happen."