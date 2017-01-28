Grand Forks officers responded at 5:14 a.m. to the airport after a traveler told a ticket agent there was a bomb in his bag, according to a news release. The suspect, who was taken into custody there without incident, was identified as Paraman Radhakishan, 53, of India.

Operations were suspended while the Grand Forks Regional Bomb Squad "evaluated the validity of the threat." Officers did not find a bomb or threatening devices and the airport resumed normal operations.

The Herald was unable to reach airport administration Saturday to confirm how many passengers and employees were at the terminal at the time of the incident.

It’s unclear why Radhakishan is accused of making the threat, though he was set to get on a flight from Grand Forks to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to police.

There was a Delta Airlines plane leaving Grand Forks at 5 a.m. for Minneapolis, and the next Delta plane was scheduled to leave for Minneapolis at 11:05 a.m., according to Delta’s website. An Allegiant Air plane also was set to leave the North Dakota airport at 10:42 a.m. flight for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Fla.

Those flights left on time.

Radhakishan faces terrorizing charges and was booked at the Grand Forks Correctional Center.