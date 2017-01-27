With Trump expected to speak by phone on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking power a week ago, speculation has been rife that he is close to lifting sanctions imposed by then-President Barack Obama over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014.

Such a move would likely cause consternation among European allies as well as many in the U.S. Congress who are also troubled by Russia's intervention in the Syrian civil war and by U.S. intelligence agencies' finding that Moscow meddled in the U.S. election campaign.

"As far as the sanctions, (it is) very early to be talking about that," Trump said, while insisting that he wanted to follow through on his campaign pledge to pursue better relations with Russia.

His caution on the Russian sanctions came in response to a question at a joint news conference at the White House with May, the first foreign leader to visit the president since his inauguration.

May made clear Britain wants to continue sanctions until Putin carries out the requirements in a ceasefire agreement arranged in Minsk, Belarus, in 2014. This view is shared by European allies who fear Putin could become more expansionist if he feels Trump will not intervene.

"We believe the sanctions should continue until we see the Minsk agreement fully implemented. And we've been continuing to argue that inside the European Union," May said.

The boisterous Trump and reserved May took pains to demonstrate a readiness to maintain the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain, something that is particularly important for May as she steers Britain out of the European Union.

They posed for photos before a bust of Winston Churchill in the Oval Office and Trump accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to visit Britain later this year.

The two leaders held hands briefly as they walked down the White House colonnade to their news conference in the East Room. Later, they lunched on beef short ribs in the State Dining Room.

At the news conference, Trump showed flashes of the pugnacious willingness to dispense with formality that helped him win the Nov. 8 election, registering his displeasure when a British reporter asked him what he had to say to those who are "worried about you becoming the leader of the free world."

"This was your choice of a question?" Trump said with a half smile. Then, nodding toward May as laughter erupted, he added: "There goes that relationship."

On ties with Moscow, Trump has long bucked establishment Washington thinking by voicing a belief that, as he said on Friday, it would be a "tremendous asset" to have a positive relationship with Russia.