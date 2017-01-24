Gov. Dayton reveals he has prostate cancer

The Democratic governor said he will be travel to Rochester's Mayo Clinic for assessment after his collapse Tuesday afternoon and be, separately, treated there for the prostate cancer in the coming weeks.

Asked if he is up for the job of governor, the 69-year-old governor said: "I think I am."

"I don't expect it to...impede my responsibilities," he said. He said the diagnosis was "grim but it is what it is."

He spent time joking Tuesday afternoon, including noting that his brain is not in his prostrate or his hip, on which he recently had surgery.

Dayton, Minnesota's oldest governor, will turn 70 on Thursday. He said his doctors tell him the cancer has not spread.

He said he was planning to reveal the cancer diagnosis to the public after he knew the course of treatment but, after his faint on Monday, he decided to make the news public.

"I think I gave up my medical privacy about six years ago. As I should," he said.