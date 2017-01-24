Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    'La La Land' leads diverse Oscar nominations lineup

    By Piya Sinha-Roy / Reuters Today at 11:42 a.m.
    Best actor Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards, from left to right, are Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

    LOS ANGELES — Romantic musical "La La Land" led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture and best actor nominations for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

    It will contend with sci-fi movie "Arrival" with eight nods; war movie "Hacksaw Ridge"; modern western "Hell or High Water"; and dramas "Manchester by the Sea," "Moonlight," "Hidden Figures," "Lion" and "Fences."

    The 14 nominations of "La La Land" for the highest honors in the movie industry equaled the record held by 1997 blockbuster "Titanic" and the 1950 film "All About Eve."

    In the best actor category, Gosling will compete with Casey Affleck, who plays a grieving brother in "Manchester by the Sea"; "Fences" star Denzel Washington; British actor Andrew Garfield of "Hacksaw Ridge" and Viggo Mortensen's unorthodox dad in "Captain Fantastic."

    In a key difference from 2106 and 2015, seven people of color were among the acting nominees, and four of the five best picture contenders told African-American or Indian stories.

    They included supporting actor nominees Dev Patel for "Lion," and Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for "Moonlight," the tale of a young boy struggling with his sexual identity in an impoverished Miami neighborhood.

    "Hidden Figures," about three black female mathematicians working on the U.S. space program in the 1960s, brought a supporting actress nod for Octavia Spencer.

    Last year, all 20 acting nominees were white, unleashing an #OscarsSoWhite backlash on social media for the second consecutive year.

    Some notable absences on Tuesday's list included Annette Bening's star turn in "20th Century Women" and Amy Adams performance as a linguist in "Arrival."

    Martin Scorsese's religious passion project "Silence," which was 28 years in the making, was missing from the main categories and earned just one nomination, for sound editing.

    Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

    Best Motion Picture

    • Arrival

    • Fences

    • Hacksaw Ridge

    • Hell or High Water

    • Hidden Figures

    • La La Land

    • Lion

    • Manchester by the Sea

    • Moonlight

    Best Actor

    • Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

    • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

    • Ryan Gosling, La La Land

    • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

    • Denzel Washington, Fences

    Best Actress

    • Isabelle Huppert, Elle

    • Ruth Negga, Loving

    • Natalie Portman, Jackie

    • Emma Stone, La La Land

    • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

    Best Supporting Actor

    • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

    • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

    • Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

    • Dev Patel, Lion

    • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

    Best Supporting Actress

    • Viola Davis, Fences

    • Naomie Harris, Moonlight

    • Nicole Kidman, Lion

    • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

    • Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

    Best Director

    • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

    • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

    • Damien Chazelle, La La Land

    • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

    • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

    Best Adapted Screenplay

    • Arrival

    • Fences

    • Hidden Figures

    • Lion

    • Moonlight

    Best Original Screenplay

    • Hell or High Water

    • La La Land

    • The Lobster

    • Manchester by the Sea

    • 20th Century Women

    Best Animated Feature Film

    • Kubo and the Two Strings

    • Moana

    • My Life as a Zucchini

    • The Red Turtle

    • Zootopia

    Best Cinematography

    • Arrival

    • La La Land

    • Lion Moonlight

    • Silence

    Best Documentary Feature

    • Fire at Sea

    • I Am Not Your Negro

    • Life, Animated

    • O.J.: Made in America

    Best Documentary Short Subject

    • Extremis

    • 4.1 Miles

    • Joe’s Violin

    • Watani My Homeland

    • The White Helmets

    Best Film Editing

    • Arrival

    • Hacksaw Ridge

    • Hell or High Water

    • La La Land

    • Moonlight

    Best Foreign Language Film

    • Land of Mine

    • A Man Called Ove

    • The Salesman

    • Tanna

    • Toni Erdmann

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    • A Man Called Ove

    • Star Trek Beyond

    • Suicide Squad

    Best Original Score

    • Jackie

    • La La Land

    • Lion

    • Moonlight

    • Passengers

    Best Original Song

    • Audition, La La Land

    • Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

    • City of Stars, La La Land

    • The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

    • How Far I’ll Go, Moana

    Best Production Design

    • Arrival

    • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

    • Hail, Caesar!

    • La La Land

    • Passengers

    Best Costume Design

    • Allied

    • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find The

    • Florence Foster Jenkins

    • Jackie

    • La La Land

    Best Live Action Short

    • Ennemis Entreniers

    • La Femme et le TGV

    • Silent Nights

    • Sing

    • Timecode

    Best Animated Short Film

    • Blind Vaysha

    • Borrowed Time

    • Pear Cider and Cigarettes

    • Pearl

    • Piper

    Best Visual Effects

    • Deepwater Horizon

    • Doctor Strange

    • The Jungle Book

    • Kubo and the Two Strings

    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Best Sound Editing

    • Arrival

    • Deepwater Horizon

    • Hacksaw Ridge

    • La La Land

    • Sully

    Best Sound Mixing

    • Arrival

    • Hacksaw Ridge

    • La La Land

    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    • 13 Hours

    Explore related topics:NewsEntertainmentAcademy AwardsmoviesOscars
    Advertisement