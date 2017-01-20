Senate approves first Cabinet members, Mattis and Kelly

The Senate vote for Mattis was 98-1.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was the only no vote. She was also the only member of the Senate Armed Services Committee to vote against Mattis when the panel approved him by 26-1 earlier this week.

Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions did not vote.

Gillibrand has said she admires Mattis. But she objected to waiving a law on civilian control of the U.S. military to allow him to lead the Pentagon only 3-1/2 years after retiring from the Marines, instead of the seven required by the statute.

Both Republicans and Democrats have heaped praise on Mattis, who is hugely popular with the Marines, since Trump announced his nomination.

Congress passed the waiver last week, and Trump signed it shortly after he was inaugurated on Friday.

Eighty-eight senators approved Kelly and just 11 opposed him. One senator did not vote.