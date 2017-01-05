Nasdaq reaches record high, Macy's stirs retail fear

U.S. stocks have wavered over the past three weeks following a strong surge in the wake of the November election, with investors expecting President-elect Donald Trump to stimulate the economy through tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

Many on Wall Street want evidence that his campaign-trail promises will be approved by Republican lawmakers and come to fruition.

"The market is pausing for a reason, it's waiting for confirmation from Washington and the Trump agenda," said Jeff Zipper, managing director for investments at Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Palm Beach, Fla.

Department stores Macy's dropped 13.89 percent while Kohl's slumped 19.02 percent after the companies said their holiday sales fell more than expected.

The warnings swept up other department stores in their wake—Nordstrom fell 6.87 percent and J.C. Penney fell 7.2 percent.

But online retailer Amazon.com, which has been luring customers away from department stores, rose 3.07 percent, helping push the Nasdaq Composite to a record high close.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent to end at 5,487.94, less than 1 point higher than its previous record high close on Dec 27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.21 percent to end at 19,899.29 while the S&P 500 lost 0.08 percent to 2,269.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with financials down 1.02 percent and hurt by JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.