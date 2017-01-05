Worker dies at oil well site in western North Dakota
BELFIELD, N.D. - A worker died at a Treater fire on a well site north of Belfield on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Billings County Rural Fire Department and the Belfield Ambulance responded to a call early afternoon and found a Treater shack engulfed in flames that was destroyed.
The worker whose name has not been released was found in the fire rubble after it was extinguished.
There was an emergency call of an explosion 15 minutes prior to fire call and is part of the investigation.
The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.