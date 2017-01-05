Black & Decker moves into lawn and garden market with Craftsman buy
Stanley Black & Decker Inc., in its second big acquisition in three months, agreed to buy Sears' Craftsman brand, giving the company known mainly for power tools an entry into the lawn and garden equipment market.
The $900 million deal adds Craftsman lawnmowers, snowblowers and barbecue grills to Stanley Black & Decker's line of power and hand tools—a market where Craftsman is also strong.
The move into the lawn and garden market—estimated by Stanley B&D to be worth $12 billion—follows the acquisitive company's agreement in October to buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion.
Stanley B&D has spent about $3.4 billion on more than 30 acquisitions since it was created through the $4 billion all-stock merger of Stanley Works and Black & Decker Corp. in 2010, according to Robert Rulla of Fitch Ratings.
Sears, which gets a much-needed infusion of cash from the deal, will continue to offer products carrying the 90-year old Craftsman brand at its namesake and Kmart stores through a perpetual license from Stanley B&D.
With only about 10 percent of Craftsman-branded products sold outside of Sears' retail channels, the deal will give Stanley B&D the right to expand the brand in non-Sears channels.