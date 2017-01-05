The $900 million deal adds Craftsman lawnmowers, snowblowers and barbecue grills to Stanley Black & Decker's line of power and hand tools—a market where Craftsman is also strong.

The move into the lawn and garden market—estimated by Stanley B&D to be worth $12 billion—follows the acquisitive company's agreement in October to buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion.

Stanley B&D has spent about $3.4 billion on more than 30 acquisitions since it was created through the $4 billion all-stock merger of Stanley Works and Black & Decker Corp. in 2010, according to Robert Rulla of Fitch Ratings.

Sears, which gets a much-needed infusion of cash from the deal, will continue to offer products carrying the 90-year old Craftsman brand at its namesake and Kmart stores through a perpetual license from Stanley B&D.

With only about 10 percent of Craftsman-branded products sold outside of Sears' retail channels, the deal will give Stanley B&D the right to expand the brand in non-Sears channels.