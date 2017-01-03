ND inmate charged with stabbing another inmate in the mouth with pencil
MINOT, N.D. -- A 29-year-old Flint, Mich., man is accused of assaulting another inmate at the Ward County Jail in Minot on New Year's Day.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Adrian Durrell Gordon got into a fight with Aaron Williams and Gordon stabbed Williams in the mouth with a pencil.
Gordon is charged with aggravated assault, a Class C felony.
Gordon was being held in jail on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class B felony.