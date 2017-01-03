Manson was seriously ill, a source told the Los Angeles Times, but could not provide further information. TMZ reported that Manson was transported to a hospital in Bakersfield, about an hour from California State Prison in Corcoran, where he was being held.

A spokesman for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had no comment, citing inmate privacy issues.

Manson, who was sentenced to life in prison, directed his mostly young, female followers - known as the Manson Family - to murder seven people in August 1969 in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war between whites and blacks.