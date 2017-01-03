Wall Street extends rally in sharp New Year's rise

U.S. stocks have surged over the past two months on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will stimulate the economy with tax cuts and infrastructure spending and slash regulations in the financial industry.

"The market is picking up where it left off since the Trump presidency," said Thomas Wilson, senior investment manager at Brinker Capital. "What you are seeing is the market moving up in anticipation of fiscal expansion."

However, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading near the never-before-reached 20,000 mark, some investors warned that additional strong gains would be unlikely in the short term. They want to see evidence that Trump's campaign-trail promises will be approved by Republican lawmakers concerned about widening the federal budget deficit.

"The president-elect can't just wave a magic wand," said Warren West, principal at Greentree Brokerage Services in Philadelphia. "He has to deal with Congress, and Congress hasn't proved to be able to agree with itself."

The Dow came within a hair's breadth of the historic 20,000 milestone in December but it has since fallen back. The average rose to as much as 19,938.53 earlier in the session on Tuesday, helped by Walt Disney.

Ford Motor jumped 3.79 percent. The carmaker said it would cancel a planned $1.6-billion factory in Mexico and invest $700 million at a Michigan factory, after Trump had harshly criticized the Mexico investment plan.

Oil prices hit an 18-month high before turning negative and falling more than 2 percent. The S&P energy index rose 1.15 percent, with Exxon Mobil up 0.70 percent.

The U.S. dollar touched a 14-year high after data showed U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 119.16 points, or 0.6 percent, to end at 19,881.76 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.85 percent to 2,257.83.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.85 percent to 5,429.08.