The plane, a Russian Defense Ministry TU-154, was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year.

Nine Russian journalists were also on board as well as military servicemen and Elizaveta Glinka, a prominent member of President Vladimir Putin's advisory human rights council.

Divers and submersibles seeking the jet's flight recorders scoured a stretch of water roughly 1 mile from the southern Russian resort of Sochi.

Four small pieces of fuselage were recovered at a depth of 27 meters, the RIA news agency said, but strong currents and deep water were complicating the search.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said 11 bodies had been recovered. The ministry denied a RIA report that some of the dead passengers had been wearing life jackets.

He said the sea and air search operation, already involving around 3,500 people, was being expanded.

Putin designated Monday a nationwide day of mourning and flags flew at half-mast and TV stations removed entertainment shows from their schedules.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev led a minute of silence at a government meeting, and mourners laid flowers at Sochi airport, from where the plane took off.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said military investigators were considering all theories, but that the version it may have been "a terrorist act" was "nowhere near the top of the list."

The FSB security service said it had not so far found any evidence pointing to foul play and was investigating four possible causes, the Interfax news agency reported.

Those were that a foreign object had fallen into an engine, that the fuel had been poor quality causing engine failure, pilot error, or a technical fault.

Mourners left flowers in front of the Moscow headquarters of the Russian Army's Alexandrov song and dance troupe, more than 60 of whom were killed in the crash.