The lawsuit was filed Thursday, Dec. 22, in U.S. District Court.

State law protects people from discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, physical or mental disability or status with respect to marriage or public assistance. However, attempts to add protections for sexual orientation to that list have failed in the last three Legislative sessions.

The latest attempt to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation in North Dakota was a Senate bill defeated by the state House in early April 2015.

The EEOC contends in its complaint that Rocky Mountain Casing Crews, a drilling rig service company, subjected one of its drivers, Michael Allyn, to harassment because of his sex and sexual orientation.

The agency said in its news release that co-workers called the employee by offensive and homophobic slurs; defaced company vehicles with sex-based remarks about him; and left him pornographic magazines with upsetting material

The federal agency said the employee’s manager made offensive jokes about gays to or around the employee; made him the butt of derogatory sex-based comments; gave him children's toys and board games; and gave him a hat with a Spanish slang word for “homosexual” on it.

The employee complained about the behavior, the EEOC said, but no prompt corrective action was taken.

Rocky Mountain Casing Crews is registered as a Wyoming business, doing business in Williston and the state of North Dakota, and has continuously had at least 15 employees, the district court complaint said.

Kevin J. Chapman, an attorney for Rocky Mountain Casing Crews, said he has not seen the lawsuit but that his client has previously denied the allegations.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination because of sex. The EEOC has concluded harassment and other discrimination because of sexual orientation is a form of prohibited sex discrimination.

In this case, the EEOC contends that Rocky Mountain Casing harassed the employee because he did not conform to stereotypes regarding masculinity and because of the sex of the persons with whom he formed relationships.

The EEOC filed its lawsuit -- EEOC v. Rocky Mountain Casing Crews -- after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

“Employers must realize that harassing someone because of his or her perceived sexual orientation violates the law just as does other types of harassment based on sex, or harassment based on race, or harassment based on religion,” said Julianne Bowman, director for the EEOC’s Chicago District Office, which investigated the discrimination charge. “This kind of abuse is unacceptable and illegal.”

John Hendrickson, regional attorney for the Chicago District, said, “It is hard to believe in the 21st century that harassment of this level of severity exists. Unfortunately, it does, and it has to stop.”