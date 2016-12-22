Airline personnel escorted the man off the plane after he railed at President-elect Donald Trump's daughter, TMZ said.

Ivanka Trump was en route to Hawaii for a vacation with her family, according to an ABC News report on the incident.

TMZ said the passenger told Ivanka Trump, "Your father is ruining our country," then continued, "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private."

TMZ's article was accompanied by a picture of a woman in an aircraft who strongly resembled Ivanka Trump.

In an email, JetBlue confirmed that a passenger had been taken off the plane.

"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly," the airline said in response to questions about the alleged confrontation. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."