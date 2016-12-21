Corrective action order issued in ND oil pipeline spill

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order to Belle Fourche, part of True Companies of Wyoming, stemming from its investigation into the spill discovered Dec. 5 by a landowner northwest of Belfield.

Although the cause of the spill is still under investigation, one theory is it’s related to unstable conditions in the rugged Badlands terrain. The hillside where the pipeline break occurred is slumping and other indications of ground movement, which may have caused the pipeline to “experience compressive or bending forces within the slope failure,” PHMSA said in the order.

The agency identified a 58-mile segment of the oil pipeline that traverses similar topography and ordered the company to conduct a risk assessment.

The oil pipeline under investigation was built in the 1980s, but it’s believed the segment that failed was installed in 2013, the agency said. The company also must evaluate other pipeline segments that were installed using the same method.

The pipeline leak spilled about 4,200 barrels, or 176,400 gallons, of oil and contaminated 4½ miles of Ash Coulee Creek. More than 1,900 barrels, or 79,800 gallons, of oil has been recovered with cleanup efforts still ongoing, said Wendy Owen, spokeswoman for True Companies.

Crews are skimming oil off of the creek and doing some controlled burns to recover the oil, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Health.

The spill was not detected by monitoring equipment on the pipeline. PHMSA inspections in 2004 and 2009 showed that portions of the Belle Fourche’s pipeline system lacked accurate or timely leak-detection systems, the agency said.

The corrective order requires Belle Fourche to install leak detection equipment within six months, with a high priority placed on areas associated with the Little Missouri River and other water crossings more than 100 feet wide.

A 19-mile segment of the pipeline has been isolated and shut down. The corrective action order requires Belle Fourche to take several additional steps prior to restarting the pipeline, including:

— Conduct daily aerial patrols of the affected segment of pipeline for the next 14 days, including the use of an infrared camera to locate any areas of potential oil leaks.

— Complete testing and analysis of the failed section of pipe within 90 days and submit a root cause failure analysis within 120 days.

— Conduct an in-line inspection of the pipeline with a tool capable to detecting stress caused by ground movement.

— Review the effectiveness of the company’s emergency response as related to the failure.

Failure to comply with the order could result in civil penalties.

PHMSA also noted that this pipeline falls under the same corrective action order the agency issued in January 2015 to True Companies following the oil spill in the Yellowstone River that temporarily contaminated the water supply for Glendive, Mont.

The agency said the response plan submitted under that order was “deemed to be inadequate.”

The company can contest the order. Failure to comply could result in civil penalties.

Owen said the company had received the order but she didn’t have a comment because it was still being reviewed. She noted that some of the measures in the order were already being addressed by the company.

A geotechnical survey of the hillside was conducted on Monday and crews are waiting on the results to determine if it’s safe to excavate the broken pipeline. A PHMSA inspector is expected to be on site for the excavation.

The Laborers District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota has urged regulators to provide strong oversight of True Companies, citing a track record of spills and environmental incidents.

“We’re relieved to see PHMSA mandate immediate corrective actions, but it’s disappointing to learn that the True Companies apparently still haven’t fully complied with the order issued following the Yellowstone spill,” said spokesman Kevin Pranis.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division, the North Dakota Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency also are investigating.