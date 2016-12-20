Thune appoints Mitchell student to US Naval Academy

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Thune announced that the United States Naval Academy has offered an appointment to Mohr for the class starting this summer. Thune nominated Mohr to the academy in early December.

“I have some family that’s been in the Air Force and the air guard, so it’s always something that’s just interested me,” Mohr said Tuesday. “I just kind of feel an obligation to serve.”

And the nomination didn’t come easily or quickly, Mohr said.

In July, Mohr applied to the academy, then had to gather letters of recommendation from teachers and pass a fitness assessment, all before applying for nominations from Thune, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem. The admissions department at the academy granted Mohr a letter of assurance, which Mohr said guarantees acceptance, pending a nomination. So, with Thune’s nomination, Mohr said he has clinched his spot in the program.

“Spencer is a highly motivated young man with a bright future,” Thune said in a statement. “It was a pleasure for me to nominate him to the U.S. Naval Academy. I know South Dakota will be well-represented at the academy.”

Along with Thune’s nomination, Mohr said he’s also secured a nomination from Rounds and possibly from Noem, as well, and has received three nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. Mohr said he is leaning toward the Military Academy, but is still waiting to hear back from the admissions department.

With a lengthy list of public service positions, accolades and leadership roles he’s held, Mohr said the nominations are a testament to the work and time he has put into serving the community, which he hopes to continue after graduation.

“It just kind of shows that all of the stuff I did in high school, it pays off for me, and it feels good,” Mohr said. “It just shows that all of my hard work in school and athletics all pays off.”

Mohr helped the Mitchell Kernels win the Class AA state football title in November. He was a captain and earned all-state honors as a long snapper.