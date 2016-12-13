Suspects wanted for truck ramming during pipeline protest surrender to authorities
MANDAN, N.D. – Two men who were being sought by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department for charges connected to Dakota Access Pipeline protests have turned themselves in, the department said Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Michael Fasig of Minnesota and Israel Hernandez of New York are charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly ramming a truck on Oct. 27 during protest activities near the Backwater Bridge.
Law enforcement has arrested 571 people since Aug. 10 related to Dakota Access protests. About 7 percent of arrestees are from North Dakota and the rest are from out of state, the sheriff’s department said.