Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Suspects wanted for truck ramming during pipeline protest surrender to authorities

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:10 p.m.

    MANDAN, N.D. – Two men who were being sought by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department for charges connected to Dakota Access Pipeline protests have turned themselves in, the department said Tuesday, Dec. 13.

    Michael Fasig of Minnesota and Israel Hernandez of New York are charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly ramming a truck on Oct. 27 during protest activities near the Backwater Bridge.

    Law enforcement has arrested 571 people since Aug. 10 related to Dakota Access protests. About 7 percent of arrestees are from North Dakota and the rest are from out of state, the sheriff’s department said.

    Explore related topics:NewsMorton CountyCrimeDakota Access Pipeline
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement