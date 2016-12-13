Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rapper Kanye West meets with Trump

    By Reuters Media Today at 9:11 a.m.
    1 / 2
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West walk through the lobby at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City,Dec. 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly 2 / 2

    NEW YORK — Rapper Kanye West met with Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 13, appearing briefly with the Republican president-elect in the Trump Tower lobby.

    "Friends, just friends," Trump said, calling West "a good man" he's known for a long time. West declined to answer reporters' questions, saying, "I just want to take a picture right now."

    West arrived with a small entourage, but his wife, businesswoman Kim Kardashian, was not with him. Transition team officials were not immediately available to confirm that the rapper and the Republican president-elect would meet.

    West was hospitalized for exhaustion last month after a series of rants and the cancellation of the remainder of his U.S. tour.

    The 39-year-old rapper made headlines in November when he was booed at his San Jose, Cali., concert for declaring his support for Trump.

    Explore related topics:NewsDonald TrumpKanye west
    Advertisement
    randomness