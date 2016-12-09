'I had to do it,' accused gunman says of S.C. church attack

Roof told investigators after his arrest for the June 17, 2015, massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston that he estimated he had killed five people as retribution for perceived racial grievances. He sounded surprised to learn nine parishioners died.

"I had to do it because somebody had to do it," Roof said in the taped confession.

Asked if he had regrets, Roof said, "I'd say so, yes ... I regret that I did it, a little bit."

Roof's lawyers have not disputed his guilt but hope to spare him from being executed on charges of hate crimes resulting in death, obstruction of religion and firearms violations.

Roof, 22, also faces a death sentence if found guilty of murder charges in state court.

The videotaped confession, presented on the third day of the federal trial at the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center in Charleston, gave jurors a chance to hear the defendant explain why he carried out the attack on a Bible study meeting.

He appeared both animated and at ease as he spoke to investigators, laughing at times as he answered their questions.

As the video played for the jury, Roof kept his eyes cast down at the defense table.

Roof told investigators in Shelby, N.C., where he was arrested about 13 hours after security video showed him leaving the church, that white people needed to take a stand against crimes by African Americans.

"I don't like what black people do," Roof said in the video, adding he was not looking to start a race war but was in favor of reinstating segregation.

He chose the Charleston church for the shooting because he knew "at least a small amount of black people" would be gathered there. Two adults and a child at the Bible study survived the attack.

"It's like this," Roof said. "I'm not in a position, by myself, to go into a black neighborhood and shoot drug dealers."

Nobody ran when he opened fire and nobody tried to stop him, he said. He recalled pausing between shots.

"I was thinking about what I should do," he said, noting he was not under the influence of drugs or medication that night.