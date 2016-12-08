Jesse D. McLain, 44, of Bismarck has been arrested on two counts of terrorizing, the Bismarck Police Department said in a new release issued Thursday. The charges stem from a confrontation at the Ramada Inn, where two masked men approached a vehicle blocked from driving away from the scene. A live video of the altercation that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times was posted to the Facebook page of Dean Dedman Jr., also known as Shiye Bidziil, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in South Dakota. Dedman confirmed to the Herald the video was shot by him.

WATCH: 'Us North Dakota people are going to f--- you up,' masked man says to Dakota Access protesters

The video shows a man in a skull mask approaching Dedman as he sits in a vehicle with a driver identified as Matt. The masked man tells Dedman, who has been critical of Dakota Access, and the other man to “take your protesting a---- back home.”

"Us North Dakota people are going to f--- you up," the masked man yells in the video before making other threats.

Police are investigating the altercation, and it was unknown as of Thursday whether McLain is the man in the skull mask or a masked man shown wearing camouflage, Officer Pat Renz told the Herald Thursday.

People on social media have suggested the video was staged or faked by Dedman and the masked men, but there is no reason to believe that is the case, Renz said.

Check back as this story develops.