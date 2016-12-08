The video captured the white driver, David Russell Miller, arguing with a black student. During the back-and-forth, the student called Miller an N-word twice, according to Miller and a police report.

Miller, 50, of Moorhead responded by telling the student, "You're an (N-word) too," and the student then used a slur for a white person against Miller, the report said.

Soon afterward, Miller told all of the students to get off the bus in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue South. As students left the bus, Miller said, "You (N-words). Get off my bus," according to the report.

Miller said at that point he was aiming the slur at the black student and two other students who had been complaining about having assigned seats on the bus because of past behavior issues. Miller said he was unsure of the races of the other two students.

After leaving the bus, the black student threw a handful of sand at Miller but did not hit him, according to Miller and the report.

In an interview with The Forum, Miller said he lost his temper and regretted his actions.

"I should have never said the N-word," he said. "I apologize for everything, to all the kids."

Miller was consequently fired from his job with Red River Trails, a company contracted to provide buses and drivers for the Moorhead School District, according to the company.

Superintendent Lynne Kovash said school officials are not investigating Miller's actions because he was not a district employee. The district, however, is investigating the students' behavior on the bus, she said, declining to identify the three students involved. Criminal charges are not expected against Miller or any students, the police report said.

Kovash said another bus was immediately sent to pick up the students, but many of them had already secured other rides.