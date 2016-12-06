3-year-old stable after being shot in the head

Authorities say the shooting appears to be accidental and self-inflicted, although a number of questions remain.

“It’s most likely going to be a tragic accident, but until we get the rest of the information from the investigators it’s hard to be absolutely sure at this point,” Capt. Verlan Kvande of the Williams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responding to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. found the boy conscious and crying inside a home in a subdivision about five miles northwest of Williston.

At least one parent was home at the time, Kvande said.

The boy was initially taken to Minot for treatment, and later transferred to a hospital in Fargo.

It’s not yet clear what type of gun was involved, or how the child got access to it, Kvande added.