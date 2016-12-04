Paula Devlin, a member of the White Bear First Nation from southern Saskatchewan, said she was excited yet "cautiously optimistic" to hear of the denial of the Dakota Access Pipeline easement earlier that day.

"This is what we prayed for," Devlin said. "This is a really good step today. It's a really positive thing, and it gives us hope and encouragement, but we've dealt with them before."

As she spoke, she pointed up to bright lights in the near distance illuminating the pipeline's construction route. "We're not leaving until they're gone," Devlin said.

Diane Anderson, who came to the protest from the Minneapolis area, said the update on the easement came to the camp shortly after a campwide expression of solidarity.

"Everyone was here to support," Anderson said.

She said the moment was one of "sweet success and triumph," but she still believes the easement announcement is the beginning of a larger process. Anderson was scheduled to return home Monday and wasn't sure if she would return to the camp.

"It depends on how it's going and what's going to happen," she said. "I don't think anyone knows what's going to happen in this particular camp."

Others spoke more definitively.

"It's not over," said Lawrence Whittle, a member of the Caddo Nation Tribal Confederacy and a resident of Walla Walla, Wash. "This is a victory, and we earned it the hard way. We're celebrating, but it's not done—the camp is going to stay."