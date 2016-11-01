Winter is upon us, and may be here sooner than expected

All fall, our weather has been warmer than average across the Northern Plains. Frost came late. We have barely even had a hard freeze. And snow has been non-existent. Last fall was much the same. But winter hardly showed up last year. The winter season of December through February, 2015-16, rivaled the warmest on record across the region. Total snow last winter in Fargo Moorhead was a paltry 16 inches, a far cry from the average of 50.

But this year is expected to be different. Even though the autumn has been mild so far, there are signs of big changes coming in a few weeks.

For much of the fall season, the Polar Jet Stream, the river of air that guides the flow of weather systems, has remained north of our region. A sequence of powerful storms in the Bering Sea has brought southerly winds and mild weather to much of North America.

Meanwhile, the western side of these storms has delivered heavy snow and extremely cold air to eastern Siberia this past month, where snow is now up to several feet deep already and temperatures 20 to 40 below zero have become widespread.

Although it sounds counter intuitive, the increased amount of open water in the Arctic Ocean this fall has contributed moisture to this Siberian snow and has helped to create the frigid air that accompanies it.

The weather pattern which has produced the cold weather there and the mild weather here is expected to linger a couple more weeks. But sometime in the latter part of November, possibly around Thanksgiving week, the frigid air lurking over Siberia is likely to be delivered our way by a sudden change in the Jet Stream pattern.

The precise day the cold weather arrives and the nature of its arrival are impossible to predict at this point. Just exactly how cold it gets will likely depend on how much snow we get in the transition. A heavy snow storm would provide the snow cover needed to produce a cold pattern with more staying power. If we only get a dusting of snow, things could warm up again fairly easily.

Even though many important details are impossible to know at this time, the change to much colder weather is quite likely sometime around Thanksgiving, give or take a week or so. Now is the time to make sure your homes, cars, and attitudes are ready for winter weather.

In the mean time, enjoy the mild November weather pattern while it lasts.

--Meteorologist John Wheeler