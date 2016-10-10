New SDSU Swine Unit opens with dedication

The new $7.4 million Swine Education and Research Facility at South Dakota State University will mark a new era for the swine industry. Photo by Michelle Rook, Special to Agweek

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The new $7.4 million Swine Education and Research Facility at South Dakota State University will mark a new era for the swine industry.

Pork producers, allied industry and various commodity groups gathered Oct. 1 in Brookings, S.D., for the dedication ceremony and to tour the state-of-the-art facility.

"We've got three facilities. The first includes a sow intensive research classroom and live viewing area," said Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension swine specialist. "We have both gestation pens and gestation crates. (We have) our boar room, semen processing, a physiology room, two 24-crate farrowing rooms and then a surgery room."

Another building is a wean to finish unit.

"It's actually a four room, 300-head per room wean-to-finish barn," Thaler said. "Two of the rooms are set aside for intensive nutrition work and the other two rooms are for ag engineering."

The third is a 1,200-head commercial wean-to-finish barn, located 12 miles south of Brookings.

"Its 25 pigs per pen, a deep pit, but we do have a FeedLogic system, and we do have a pen scale so we'll be able to do production style research as well as training our students in swine production," he said.

Hannah Walkes, of Pipestone (Minn.) Veterinary Clinic, said the new facility will be an incubator for the next generation of pork professionals.

"This unit allows students to be better prepared, better trained and better aligned to come back to the farm, or allied industries," she said.

The cutting-edge research is something Alcester pork producer and National Pork Board Treasurer, Steve Rommereim, said he needs to advance his operation.

"We're all trying to get some research out that will help improve and create efficiencies within our own systems at home," he said.

That research is one of the main reasons the South Dakota Pork Producers Council stepped up early with seed money for the project according to President Ryan Storm, "The technology we have in these facilities is state-of-the-art, so we can do all kinds of different research from genetics, to feed to anything you can possibly think of."

The research will also improve pork quality and safety, which benefits consumers and increases demand.

"The more of these kind of facilities there are the more work we can do to try to prove to the consumer that what we're doing is the best," Rommereim said.

At the dedication, SDSU President Barry Dunn told supporters the research conducted at the unit and the ability to grow swine production will add value to both swine and grain production in the state and region.

"We can export our grain or we can also add value to it right here in South Dakota, in local communities that we all love, and we can keep young people in those communities on the farms," he said. "It is economic development, its value added agriculture at its very best and we can do it in a safe, environmentally sound way."

The President said he's also excited about the public education and outreach SDSU and the industry can do through the live observation area at the facility. This is especially important in light of the recent livestock zoning issues that the state has been facing while trying to grow livestock production.

"I challenged the leadership that we needed to demystify it for policy makers and consumers," Dunn said. "So we have a, the ability to walk people through this facility to allow people to see how well we take care of pigs in a modern facility."

The new unit was supported financially by farm groups from several states in the region, not just South Dakota. Both Iowa and Minnesota pork producers made large donations.

Dave Preisler, executive director of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, said it was a great investment for them. "With this year's freshman animal science class at SDSU, Minnesota is the source for the largest number of students," he said. "We've watched that trend go on for the last several years and the other thing we've really been impressed with is really the applied approach to education and research here at SDSU and we think that's what's drawing students. So for us it's been a really good thing to invest in."

The unit was also financially supported by the South Dakota and Minnesota Soybean Councils, and a long list of businesses and individuals.