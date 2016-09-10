AgweekTV: Soy power
Soybeans could play a big role in powering public transportation and that's good news for soybean growers. The North Dakota Soybean Council's ‘See For Yourself’ program recently took a group of North Dakota farmers to the west coast to get a closer look at ag in that part of the country. Agweek went along for a look at how bio-diesel from soybeans is used to power an entire city's transportation system.
