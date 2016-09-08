Horse owners asked to participate in equine nutrition survey

BROOKINGS (AP) — The South Dakota State University Extension is asking horse owners in the state and neighboring communities to participate in an online equine nutrition survey.

Heidi Carroll is the Extension's livestock stewardship associate. She says the survey will give the SDSU Extension a "clear understanding" of what South Dakotans are feeding their horses.

Carroll says the survey will also help understand how current feeding practices in the region compare to information reported in other areas.

Individuals who are at least 18 years old and own one or more horses can participate in the survey. The questionnaire can be found at www.equinenutrition.questionpro.com .