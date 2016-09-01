Daily Republic's building for sale

Earlier this week, the office building on South Lawler Street was listed on the market. The Daily Republic, which is owned by Forum Communications, is looking to buy or construct a new building in Mitchell that will better suit its needs moving forward.

The Daily Republic in January is switching its printing to a new Forum Communications Printing plant in Sioux Falls. Currently, The Daily Republic prints each day's edition from its building and then distributes the newspaper throughout its 17-county region in southeastern South Dakota.

Moving forward, The Daily Republic will continue to be published and delivered Monday through Saturday without interruption. Pages will be sent electronically to Sioux Falls, and the printed editions will be trucked to Mitchell for distribution to subscribers and single-copy outlets.

"We thought it prudent to put our building up for sale now to see if there are any interested buyers," Publisher Rory Palm said. "We're looking to buy or build a new facility sometime in 2017."

Forum Communications Printing announced in October 2015 the purchase of a 45,000-square-foot building in Sioux Falls. The new plant will be a state-of-the-art facility that will create a greater capacity and capability to better serve the needs of the company's advertising and commercial print clients.

In opening the new printing facility, Forum Communications Co., is both building for the future and working to enhance its already high-quality products for all of its customers.

To see a listing of the building, click here.