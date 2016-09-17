October ceremony planned by couple

Jessica Schiefen and Curtis Deinert announce their engagement.

Parents of the couple are Paul and Jan Schiefen-Koerner, Lincoln, Neb., and the late Jim Schiefen; and Lynn and Rhonda Deinert, Mount Vernon.

Jessica attended Creighton University and is a nurse practitioner at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.

Curtis attended the University of South Dakota and is a product manager at Orion AdvisoR Services based out of Omaha, Neb.

An Oct. 8 wedding is planned in Omaha.