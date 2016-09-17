Weather Forecast

    October ceremony planned by couple

    By Daily Republic News Today at 10:01 a.m.
    Deinert-Schiefen

    Jessica Schiefen and Curtis Deinert announce their engagement.

    Parents of the couple are Paul and Jan Schiefen-Koerner, Lincoln, Neb., and the late Jim Schiefen; and Lynn and Rhonda Deinert, Mount Vernon.

    Jessica attended Creighton University and is a nurse practitioner at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.

    Curtis attended the University of South Dakota and is a product manager at Orion AdvisoR Services based out of Omaha, Neb.

    An Oct. 8 wedding is planned in Omaha.

