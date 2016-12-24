Local couple weds in October ceremony

Parents of the couple are Beth Polreis, Parkston; and the late Donna Sherwood.

Maids of honor were Heidi Polreis and Amy Parce. Bridesmaids were Jackie Luikens, Nicky Bray, Shelby Boehmer and Deanna Luikens. Flower girls, Lilly Harris, Norah Putnam.

Best men were Mike Sherwood and Nate Sherwood. Groomsmen were Chris Self, Cal Hovey and Ced Wright. Ring bearers were Logan and Liam Sherwood and Mason Parce. Ushers were Dusty Putnam, Ryan Polreis and AJ Schoenfelder.

A reception was held at the Moose Lodge in Mitchell.

The couple will live in Mitchell.