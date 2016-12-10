Couple united in August ceremony

Grandparents of the bride are James Murphy and the late Loretta Murphy and Larry and Florence Gonnelly. Grandparents of the groom are Bernard and Deana Hargreaves, Mitchell; and Veda Waldrep, Stickney, and the late Lamar Waldrep.

Amanda is a graduate of Watertown High School and Lake Area Technical Institute, Watertown. Caleb is a graduate of Stickney High School and Mitchell Technical Institute.

The couple will live in Sioux Falls.