    November wedding planned by area couple.

    November wedding planned by area couple.
    Honner-Povondra

    Crystal Ann Honner and Mark Robert Povondra announce their engagement.

    Parents of the couple are Richard and Rita Honner and Dennis and Sherry Povondra, all of Tabor.

    Crystal is a graduate of Bon Homme High School and holds an associate's degree in health information technology from Dakota State University, Madison. She is a medical records clerk at the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

    Mark is also a graduate of Bon Homme High School and holds a bachelor of science in computer network and security from Dakota State University. He is in the IT department at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

    A Nov. 19 wedding is planned in Tabor.

