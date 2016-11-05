November wedding planned by area couple.

Crystal is a graduate of Bon Homme High School and holds an associate's degree in health information technology from Dakota State University, Madison. She is a medical records clerk at the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

Mark is also a graduate of Bon Homme High School and holds a bachelor of science in computer network and security from Dakota State University. He is in the IT department at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

A Nov. 19 wedding is planned in Tabor.