Area couple plans November wedding

Kimberly is a 2011 graduate of Hanson High School, Alexandria, and a 2013 graduate of Southeast Technical Institute, Sioux Falls, with a degree in accounting and business administration. She is employed as business manager at Lake Andes Health Care Center, Lake Andes.

Michael is a 2007 graduate of Geddes High School and a 2009 graduate of Southeast Technical Institute, with a degree in diesel technology. He farms with his family at Wojciechowski Farms and Mike's Red Angus, Geddes.

A Nov. 12 wedding is planned at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mitchell.