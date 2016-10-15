Couple plans Oct. 27 wedding

Brandee is a 2009 graduate of Mitchell High School and a 2010 graduate of Stewarts School of Cosmetology, Sioux Falls. She is employed at A Perfect 10 Nail and Beauty Bar, Sioux Falls.

Andrew is a 2005 graduate of Madison High School and also a 2009 graduate of South Dakota State University, Brookings, with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He is employed at Poet in Sioux Falls.

An Oct. 27 wedding is planned.