Wait for the rain to come

But it started to rain.

Now, we're in the midst of a drought, so I wasn't about to curse the rain. We're thankful for it, even when it comes at inopportune times. But it wasn't the first time this summer that my plans had been dashed by a downpour, and I was starting to think that perhaps the solution to the whole drought was just for me to drive around the driest areas looking for stories.

It was kind of the same at home, where my husband was kept out of the hayfield for at least the fourth day in a row. He needs to get as much hay made as he can find to make up for the fact that our corn crop looks to be the poorest in years, and we'll have less silage to feed than normal.

But, with every mutter of annoyance, he says something along the lines of "at least we're getting some rain."

Where we are, in central North Dakota, we've been luckier than many this year. We're in severe drought rather than extreme or exceptional. Our pastures are holding up well. While some of the crops look tough, at least there's something there. And some other crops actually look pretty good. We have hay, and while there's quite a bit less than most years, at least we're not thousands of bales down like other parts of the Dakotas and Montana.

So we're thankful for the rain we've been getting this month, and we tend to feel guilty about any irritation we feel when it starts falling when we aren't ready for it.

As I was driving home from Bismarck, I pulled over to take a call from a retired farmer who had been reading our drought coverage. He had some questions about management techniques and was concerned that people were going to pull the plug too easily.

He said he understood if people were near quitting or retiring anyway, but he hated the thought that people were going to sell off all their cattle or land because of a drought. His advice? Drive your oldest pickup to the bank, work with the banker to find a way to get to next year and do your best. And then, wait for the rain to come.

I laughed and told him it was raining again as we spoke. Though it won't fix all the ills of the drought, it has lifted some spirits and greened up some land, perhaps offering a little more time to leave the cows in the pasture or a few more bushels in some fields. And I assured him that I hadn't heard many stories of people completely quitting, though some are scaling back at least for the time being.

His advice won't work for everyone, but I enjoyed his call. We'll never control the weather. It's going to rain at the wrong time, or not at all or too much. But it'll come around, just as the prices go down and go back up. We need to play the long game and not count on everything to be rosy every year.

We just need to be patient, do our best and wait for the rain to come — even if it sometimes starts coming at the wrong time.