The bands will be at Minneapolis’ Target Center on April 13, Duluth on April 14 and Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on April 15. .

Tickets are priced from $27 to $77 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, through Axs for the Minneapolis show. For the Sioux Falls show tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the events center box office, www.ticketmaster.com or charge-by- phone at 800-745- 3000.

Led by Texas native Bart Millard, MercyMe formed in 1994 and broke through in 2001 with their major-label debut “Almost There.” Fueled by the No. 1 single “I Can Only Imagine.”

MercyMe has continued to dominate Christian radio, with every one of the band’s singles reaching the Top 10. The group’s latest album, “Lifer,” produced the single “Even If,” which became MercyMe’s 12th chart-topper.

Winners of the best new artist Dove Award in 2009, Florida’s Tenth Avenue North has built a following through tours with the David Crowder Band, Casting Crowns and MercyMe.