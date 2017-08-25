Also on tap: an interview of Floyd Mayweather, premiering ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on August 26. In the GGN exclusive, Mayweather discusses coming out of retirement, business, sex, politics and, of course, cannabis. Also in the works is a Snoop-produced show called "Queens of the Stoned Age," which will gather a diverse group of engaging women.

The Khalifa show combines elements of "Jackass" and "American Ninja Warrior," with a weed theme. "Talking Buds" "humanizes various strains of cannabis, giving each a personality to creatively explain the effects of the strain when consumed," the company stated in an announcement.

"Merry Jane will maintain its long-held tradition of collaborating with entertainment's biggest names," said Ted Chung, co-founder of Merry Jane. "Our goal is to change cultural and social perceptions of cannabis, and this nomination shows that we are doing exactly that. ... Merry Jane has reached hundreds of millions of people across the globe, bringing cannabis related content to a mainstream audience. By showcasing the realities of modern culture through insightful and engaging programming, Merry Jane will continue to lead the fight to remove stigmas around cannabis and push for full legalization."