Davison County receives Gold Level award
On behalf of the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance and the SDML Workers; Compensation fund, the employees of Davison County received a Gold level Loss Control Safety Achievement award at the annual South Dakota Association of County Officials Conference in Sioux Falls on Sept. 13.
This award honors the employees for their efforts in protecting the assets of Davison County by making the workplace safer for employees, reducing liability exposures and saving the taxpayers' dollars through loss control.
Davison County received a Gold Level and was one of 28 entities recognized for their loss control/safety efforts. This was the seventh time they received a reward.