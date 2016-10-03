CorTrust Bank ALM Community Foundation awards grants

The following distributions were approved: Mount Vernon Fire Department for $3,000 to be used toward the purchase of a new thermal imaging camera; and Artesian Volunteer Fire Department for $1,981 for the purchase of new wildland gear.

The CorTrust Bank ALM Community Foundation is an organization formed to attract and distribute gifts of capital for community Betterment. It was initially funded by CorTrust Bank with a match from the South Dakota Community Foundation for the benefit of the Artesian, Letcher and Mount Vernon Communities. The first grants were awarded in August 2000. Grant applications are considered based on several factors including the potential benefit of the proposed project to the particular population to be served and to the community as a whole. The CorTrust Bank ALM Community Foundation has awarded over $122,000 since its inception.

The CorTrust Bank ALM Community Foundation encourages and welcomes donations, memorial gifts, bequests and gifts of capital. The income generated from investment of these funds is then made available for grants. Donors may restrict their gifts to certain types of grants or to certain communities or they may designate them as unrestricted.

The CorTRust Bank ALM Community Foundation is managed by a board of directors that consists of people from the Artesian, Letcher and Mount Vernon communities as well as CorTrust Bank. The current members of the board are Jeff Ebersdorfer from Artesian, Gibi Page from Fedora, Lori Kluth and Cheryl Hohbach from Mount Vernon; Sherry Stekl and Janet Maeschen from Letcher and Brad Haiar, Barb Metzinger and Don Threadgold from CorTrust Bank. The Board meets twice a year to review grant applications. The next grant application deadline is Feb. 15, 2017. Applications and more information can be obtained from the CorTrust Banks in Artesian, Letcher and Mount Vernon or at www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/almfoundation